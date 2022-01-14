By Joe Apu

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has declared as encouraging the turnout of participants for the ongoing 2nd Charles Osazuwa Table Tennis Festival 2022.

According to the Secretary General of the NTTF, Chimezie Asiegbu who spoke with our reporter from Benin, the Edo State capital, he is impressed that the game of table tennis is gradually regaining the interest of youths.

The competition which comes to an end on Saturday in the assessment of Asiegbu is one to be joyful about especially given the fact that it is the first event on the calendar of the NTTF.

“The total number of 275 entries for this event is encouraging and it is more than the number of entries that turned out for the National Sports Festival held last year. We have 13 states present here in Benin as well as 13 clubs and the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is encouraging for a first championship in our calendar. We look forward to having more players as the year progresses in our other events. I commend the states and clubs that are in attendance and also charge others that were unable to attend due to financial constraints to make adequate plans for other events.”

Categories competed for are in Para, deaf and able Table Tennis.