A record of more than 114,200 people, suffering from COVID-19, were hospitalised in the United States amid a surge in case numbers, according to COVID Tracking Project data.

The authorities announced 233,271 new cases and 3,270 deaths due to the virus in the past day, Johns Hopkins University reported early Friday.

The numbers are only marginally below the record levels of new cases and deaths reported on Wednesday.

Countrywide, 17.2 million people have caught the virus since the beginning of the outbreak.

More than 310,700 have died, more than anywhere else in the world according to the report. (dpa/NAN)