The Sokoto State Police Command said it has recovered 102 guns from repentant bandits as a result of the ongoing peace dialogue initiated by the state government.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, made this known when he presented the recovered weapons to Governor Aminu Tambuwal in Sokoto yesterday.

Kaoje said the weapons comprised 23 AK47, 7GPMG, 2M4 magazines and 50 locally made rifles, among others.

He commended the state government’s initiative, which is being coordinated by the office of the state Commissioner for Security and Special Duties, Col. Garba Moyi (retd), noting that it was a remarkable and unprecedented achievement.

He said: “We will continue to strengthen our operations and extend cooperation to the state government’s laudable security initiative in order to rid the state of all kinds of crime.”

He also solicited the cooperation of members of the public to achieve more successes.

Tambuwal called on states affected by the bandits’ activities to embrace dialogue so as to serve as a tool to fight the trend and enjoy a lasting peace.

“We have to arrive at a common stand to actualise a responsive approach that would bring peace, especially in the North-West axis, which is more affected,” Tambuwal said.

He described the feat as a remarkable milestone, which would not have been successful without the cooperation, support and understanding of all security agencies in the state.

“We will continue to embrace the concept to ensure security of lives and property in Sokoto State, which we hope, other states would embrace the Sokoto model.

“Nothing can be achieved as a state or nation without security, peace and stability,” he added.

Tambuwal, however, stressed the need to further evolve a strategic concept for a responsive framework that would provide jobs for bandits, who surrendered themselves, and regretted their nefarious activities.

According to him, “they should be rehabilitated and supported by a robust welfare package that would engage them in legitimate means of earning a living so that they can be useful to themselves and the society.”

Mr Abubakar Mustapha, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10, lauded the commitment of the state government toward ensuring peace and stability in the state.

“With this milestone, we need to have a data base of the repentant bandits who surrendered their arms for appropriate monitoring of their movements and activities,” he said.