Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has disclosed that looted funds recovered by the Federal Government within the last three years were used to finance the country’s budget.

Malami made the disclosure during a stakeholders’ validation retreat to finalise the second Nigeria Open Government Partnership (OGP) and National Action Plan.

Malami said the government had shown great transparency in its asset recovery programme in the past three years and that aside using the recovered looted funds to finance the national budget, the government had also used the funds in social investment programs for the poor.

He said the Federal Government had intensified its anti-corruption war by approving the harmonised National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

While appraising the successes recorded during the first leg of the programme, Malami explained that the Asset Recovery and Management Unit in the Federal Ministry of Justice serves as the secretariat responsible for the implementation of NACS.

The minister said by joining OGP, Nigeria had committed to promoting fiscal transparency, improve public procurement and open contracting processes. He also listed the advantages of Nigeria’s membership of the OGP to include, access to information, asset disclosure, citizen engagement and empowerment.