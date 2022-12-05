From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has warned the managements of the State owned tertiary institutions to henceforth desist from illegal recruitment of staff or be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The State Commissioner for Tertiary Education Dr. Alabi Afees Abolore, gave the warning yesterday through a statement released by the Ministry’s Press Secretary Mansurat Amuda-Kannike (Mrs).

Dr. Abolore hinged the admonition on the report that a backdoor recruitment was going on at the Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin, a development he said will attract sanction to serve as a deterrent.

Dr. Abolore said recruitment of such should not have taken place without the prior knowledge of the Ministry, declaring that the Ministry will not hesitate to penalize any school authority that is caught in the act.

The Commissioner also said that the Ministry has communicated its position to the affected institutions in the State, adding that all recruitment of either casual, teaching or non-teaching staff be put on hold until further notice.