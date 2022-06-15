The Nigerian Army has announced that the screening of applicants for the 83 Regular Recruits Intake 2022 for Non-Tradesmen and Women will take place from June 28 to July 11.

The public announcement was made through the verified twitter handle of the Nigerian army, @HQNigerianArmy on Wednesday.

It directed applicants to check the list of shortlisted candidates by visiting its recruitment portal (https://recruitment.army).

The announcement said the state recruitment screening was scheduled to commence in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

It urged applicants to exhibit high standard of discipline throughout the exercise, adding that candidates who violate any instruction would be disqualified.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public and all applicants that applied for 83 Regular Recruits Intake 2022 for Non-Tradesmen and Women to visit the Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal https://recruitment.army.mil.ng to check the list of shortlisted candidates.

“The state recruitment screening is scheduled to commence from June 28 to July 11, in the 36 states and the FCT, Abuja.

“A high standard of discipline is expected from all candidates. Candidates who violate any instruction during the Recruitment Screening would be disqualified,” it said. (NAN)

