From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, has resigned from office.

Smith, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), was said to have resigned over the controversy surrounding the recruitment of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

He is expected to hand over to Retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, who is representing the judiciary at the commission.

PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the resignation of the chairman to journalists in a telephone interview.

Ani promised to issue a detailed statement on the resignation today.