The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday said it was preparing to conduct an aptitude test for 162,399 candidates, out of 828,333, that applied to fill in the 3,200 job vacancies advertised in April 2019.

The Public Relations Officer of Customs, Joseph Attah, a Deputy Controller, who made the disclosure in a statement, also regretted “disturbing attempts by internet fraudsters to hack and discredit the recruitment process”. According to him, “the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, expressed dismay over the criminal activities of these elements and gave assurances of his determination to preside over a recruitment process that will be credible, transparent and smooth from the beginning to the end.

“In line with our earlier stated guideline, those shortlisted are being notified via their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers.

“Consequently, all those notified will do their aptitude tests at a date and centre indicated in their respective notification slips, they are expected to print from their e-mail account”.

Attah noted that the NCS recruitment process requires no monetary payment.

“Hence, any such request from any quarter should be regarded as fraudulent and ignored.”