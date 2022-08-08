From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Sidie Mohammed Tunis, has constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of malpractice against Nigerian candidates in the ongoing recruitment process at the ECOWAS Parliament.

The ECOWAS Parliament, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the speaker constituted the ad hoc committee following written complaints from the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Ahmed Idris Wase, and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the ECOWAS Commission, Ambassador Musa Sani Nuhu.

“The action of the Honorable Speaker is in conformity to Rule Thirty-three (33) and Thirty-four (34) of the Rules of Procedures of the Parliament which provides that a Special Committee may be set up to address specific matters. The Speaker, in response to pressing emergencies, can set up an Ad Hoc Committee, in consultation with the Bureau, and inform Parliament at its next Session.

“The Adhoc Committee would be headed by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, Chairman of the Committee on Administration, Finance, and Budget,” the ECOWAS Parliament said.

Other members of the committee include Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu (Nigeria); Fatoumatta Njai (The Gambia); Amadou Djibo Ali (Niger); Kounon Nahou Agbandao (Togo); Caramo Camara (Guinea Bissau); Moussokora Chantal Fanny (Cote d’ Ivoire) and Arboncana Oumarou Dicko, Clerk to the Committee.

“The Terms of Reference of the Ad Hoc Committee shall be as follows:

“Investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct in the ongoing recruitment process at the ECOWAS Parliament;

“Investigate allegations of marginalization of Nigerian Candidates in the current recruitment process;

“Investigate and determine if indeed the plenary adopted any Resolution concerning the subject matter (Recruitment of Staff), using normal parliamentary procedure;

“In the execution of its mandate, the Committee shall be granted access to all documents relating to the recruitment exercise and work with the Advisory Committee on Recruitment and Promotions at the ECOWAS Parliament, to under-study and review the exercise. The Adhoc Committee would be guided by the provisions of the Supplementary Act and the ECOWAS Staff Regulations.

“The work of the Ad Hoc Committee is expected to commence on 22nd August 2022 and its findings are expected to be reported to the Honorable Speaker in one week, following which a Bureau meeting will be convened to consider the report for onward submission to the Plenary.

“In the meantime, the Right Honourable Speaker has directed the suspension of the ongoing recruitment exercises, pending the outcome of the investigation by the Independent Adhoc Committee.

“Finally, the ECOWAS Parliament, under the leadership of Right Honourable Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis, affirms its stern commitment to fair labor practices and is devoted to upholding and protecting the rights of all Citizens of the Community to aspire for positions in any Community Institution, in line with the provisions of the ECOWAS Staff Regulations and all related Protocols,” the ECOWAS Parliament also said.