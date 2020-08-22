Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, has announced the dates for physical and credential screening of people of the state, particularly indigenes for constable cadre into the Nigeria Police Force.

Mobayo, in a statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer, (PRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, on Friday, clarified that the exercise is a continuation of the ongoing recruitment of Constables into the Force.

He urged all applicants who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise to proceed for the screening.

The police boss disclosed that the exercise is scheduled to hold between 24th August, 2020 and 6th September, 2020 in the following designated Local Government Areas:

ADO- Monday 24th August, 2020

EFON and EKITI EAST – Tuesday 25th August, 2020

EKITI SOUTHWEST and EKITI WEST – Wednesday 26th August, 2020

EMURE – Thursday 27th August, 2020

GBONYIN – Friday 28th August, 2020

IDO-OSI – Saturday 29th August, 2020

IJERO-EKITI – Monday 31st August, 2020

IKOLE- Tuesday 1st September, 2020

IKERE and ILEJEMEJE – Wednesday 2nd September, 2020

REPODUN/IFELODUN- Thursday 3rd September, 2020

ISE/ORUN – Friday 4th September, 2020

MOBA and OYE- Saturday 5th September, 2020.

The venue of the screening is at the Police Children School, Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti.

All applicants are to be at the Screening Venue by 7am each day.

All Applicants are to appear at the Screening Venue in their Clean White T-shirts and Shorts with the following basic requirements: National Identity Number(NIN), Original and duplicate of credentials such as O’level results(s), Certificate of Origin and Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age, neatly arranged in two white flat files, four(4) passport photographs,

Print out of Application Submission Confirmation Page, Duly completed Guarantor’s Form.

The commissioner, however, warned that any candidate who fails to present the above will not be considered for the screening, emphasised that applicants must come with their face masks and strictly adhere to the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

He reiterated that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without pecuniary obligation, assured the good people of the State that the exercise will be conducted with the highest level of transparency and accountability.