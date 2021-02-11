By Steve Agbota

After two years, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has concluded plans to release the names of 3500 successful candidates for final screening in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Service, DC, Joseph Attah stated this yesterday in a statement signed for the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hammed Ali, said that a total of 3,500 successful candidates have been shortlisted and will be published in three national dailies that is The Sun, Daily Trust and Nation newspapers on Friday 12, February 2021.

“Recalled that following the outbreak of Corona Virus early 2020, NCS recruitment exercise had to be suspended after the aptitude test. Regrettably, the delay caused anxiety for the applicants, parents/guardians and indeed some members of the public who even went into overdrive with various allegations that tended to question the integrity of the exercise.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, recruitment into Nigeria Customs Service is and will remain strictly based on merit and principle of Federal Character, with every Local Government of the federation appropriately represented,” the statement added.

According to the statement, since the Service does not know when the ravaging COVID-19 would end, management has decided to forge ahead with the exercise while strictly adhering to the protocols.

“In the interest of safety, screening will be held on zonal bases with the dates staggered according to grade levels and time allotted to states. The whole idea is to get the recruitment exercise concluded without exposing the candidate to unnecessary risks. Only shortlisted candidates should go to the screening venue.

“NCS therefore urges all candidates who will be coming for this screening to study the instructions and abide strictly to avoid instant disqualification and immediate eviction from the venue,” the statement said.

However, the Service called on the public to be mindful of fraudsters who will see the invitation for screening as another opportunity to distort and misinform desperate job seekers.

The Service said: “Any source other than the Service known platforms vis-à-vis http://www.customs.gov.ng,

http://www.facebook.com/customsng,

TV and Radio. Especially those funny sources that will eventually request payment of money should be ignored.

NCS recruitment process requires NO monetary payment of any kind. While wishing all the candidates success, we appreciate the patient wait as a result of the covid-19 disruption.”