From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has shortlisted 6,105 candidates out of the 45,323 that applied for employment in the establishment to attend the final screening.

The screening would involve scrutinising credentials and physical fitness, and the candidates are to be invited via their emails and SMS on the mobile telephone lines they gave from Monday (yesterday).

This follows the approval of the Civil Defense, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board for the commencement of the final screening for the prospective applicants that sat for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), for the 2019/2020 NIS recruitment.

In a statement issued yesterday by DCI Sunday James,

Service Public Relations Officer, the NIS advised applicants to check on the NIS website:

https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng for their names, exam location, guidelines for the recruitment exercise and print out their invitation slip without which they will not be allowed to participate in the

screening exercise.

He added: “The screening exercise is to commence 24th May, 2021 and is FREE. Complaints and Reports should be directed to nis[email protected] or the nearest ICPC or other Anti-graft Agencies closest to the applicants”.

He warned that “Applicants whose names did not appear on the website should not appear in any of the venue for screening.”