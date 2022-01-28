From Molly kilete, Abuja

Staff of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in Abuja have protested the alleged hijack of the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables by the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The workers, who shut down the commission’s headquarters, were also protesting lack of staff promotion and training by the PSC management and declared a three-day warning strike, beginning yesterday.

They accused the chairman of the commission, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police, of handing over the constitutional mandate of the commission to the Police Force Headquarters.

The workers in their hundreds took the senior officials by surprise as they forced the permanent secretary, William Alo, directors and other senior staffers out of their offices during the protest.

At the time of filing this report, the workers were still at the commission’s headquarters, where the protesters barricaded the entrances to the office and prevented anyone from gaining access.