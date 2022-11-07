Gombe Government says its aim of addressing the challenges of healthcare delivery in the state will be achieved through the recent recruitment of healthcare providers.

Dr Abdulrahman Shuaibu, Executive Secretary, Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said government had upgraded 114 primary healthcare facilities and recruited 440 healthcare providers for the purpose.

He stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Monday .

NAN reports that Gombe State Government had recruited three different cadres of health workers mainly Community Health Extension Workers, Junior Community Health Extension Workers and Midwives.

Shuaibu said the recruitment would create a lot of demands for healthcare services among clients who hitherto were forced to stay away from health facilities due to inadequate health care providers.

He said by the time the healthcare providers were posted to the various facilities across the state, demands for healthcare services would increase while other healthcare indicators would also improve.

“Antenatal attendance, skill delivery, post natal care, immunizations and child spacing would receive a boost ,” he said.

Also Alhaji Alhassan Yahya, Chairman Maternal Newborn And Child Health Coalition Gombe State, told NAN that the recruitment of the healthcare providers would increase the take-off of all the thematic areas, especially immunization, ante natal and other associated health complications.

He noted that the government realised that most women in Gombe state died from excessive bleeding after giving birth, hence the need to provide functional blood bank in all the primary health care facilities across the state.

He also appealed to the state government to improve power supply or install solar power at the General Hospitals across the state to ensure that the blood bank was kept functional. (NAN)