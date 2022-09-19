From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The acting Chairman of the Police Service Commission(PSC), Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, has met with staff of the Commission, with an appeal on them to cooperate with the management to achieve its mandate as an effective Civilian oversight of the Nigerian Police Force.

Ogunbiyi, has also promised to interface with the Office of the Inspector- General of Police and the Minister of Police Affairs with a view to understanding their areas responsibility.

While noting the mandate of the Commission as provided for in paragraphs 29 and 30 of the 3rd Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 6(1) of the Police Service Commission Establishment (Act) 2001, she said the Management has concluded plans to engage in personal interface with the Office of the Inspector- General of Police and the Minister of Police Affairs with a view to understanding the common ground of each others responsibility.

She further said that the Management intends to operate an all inclusive and open door policy as provided by the provision of the relevant laws.

While soliciting the cooperation of all, the acting chair called on them to inculcate mutual respect, good conduct and character among themselves and towards the Management, saying “respect begets respect and the Management will do its utmost best to take the service delivery in the Commission to an enviable and excellent pedestal”.