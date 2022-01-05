100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Molly Kilete, AbujaAhead of the commencement of 2020/2021 recruit training, the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, has met with commandants of Nigeria Police Colleges and Training Schools with a warning to them to desist from acts of extortion.Baba, who reminded the commamdants of his administration zero tolerance for acts of corruption or extortion of any form, equally warned Directing, Drill Staff and other staff of Police Colleges to desist from extorting recruits under their tutelage or have themselves to blame.The IGP, who gave the warning at a meeting with commandants of Police Training Colleges and Training Schools in Abuja, said Adequate provisions have been made by the Federal Government for the welfare of the recruits and the Staff of the Training Colleges and urged them to liaise with their respective Commissioners of Police.The IGP, while calling on the commamdants to deviate from the old-fashioned standard that dehumanizes the recruits in a manner that turns them to hostile security servants to members of the public that they were recruited to serve, said “Our plan is to emplace a new training regime that must impart the virtues of professionalism, knowledge, discipline, confidence knowledge, and criticaldecision-making potentials in the recruits. “This is with the outcome of ensuring that they are trained appropriately and humanely enough to advance my agenda of ‘policing with courage and serving with compassion’.“Accordingly, as custodians and guidance of the recruits, you are to provide mentorship by displaying high level of ethical standards. This is important because students learn more,although subconsciously, from watching and imbibing the characters and attitudes of their teachers and instructors. It is for this reason that it is important to drum it up that you must allpractice what you would be preaching to the recruits.Continuing, the IGP, said “Accordingly, there must be no form of extortion of the recruits by the Directing, Drill Staff or any other staff of the Police Colleges. Note that the Force Management Team has our ears on the ground and any form of infraction on this directive will be visited with severe sanction and appropriate disciplinary measures.He said “Adequate provisions have been made by the Federal Government for the welfare of the recruits and the Staff of the Training Colleges. You are, however, expected to liaise with the Commissioners of Police in your respective States to ensure that adequate security arrangements are made for the protection of the Colleges. Equally, the training must always comply with the protocols laid down by the Presidential Panel on COVID-19.While noting that Training and human capacity enhancement are fundamental determinants of the level of efficiency of any organization, the IGP said no organization can perform above the capacity of its human assets.“The need for quality manpower is even more essential for an institution as critical to national security as the Nigeria Police and the responsibility for this process falls squarely on the knowledge,patriotism, sense of dedication and discipline of Commandants and other instructors of the Police Training Institutions where the basic training of our recruit Constables will hold. The import of this is that all eyes of the Force and that of the entire citizens of the country at large will, over the next few months of the training, be on you and your respective Instructors.“It is for this reason that I found it important to summon this meeting with a view to sharing my expectations with you, and engaging you directly towards setting training standards, agenda, and anticipated outcomes for the 2020/2021 recruit trainees that will be under your professional tutelage. For this purpose, the recruit training for the 2020/2021 Phase of the Nigeria Police Recruitment exercise will commence on 10% January, 2022. It will hold in the four (4) Premier Police Colleges in Lagos, Kaduna, Maiduguri and Orji River, as well as in twelve (12) other Police Training Institutions spread across the country”.