Christy Anyanwu

Founder of Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has applauded the school’s governing council and the rector for keeping alive the mission statement and vision of the institution.

Adeboye, who is also the general overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said the institution, through the combined efforts of the council and the rector has been able to make giant strides in technological innovation and vocational skills as displayed by the students of the citadel.

Making the remark at the second convocation ceremony of the school, Adeboye, represented by the National Overseer, RCCG, Obayemi, charged the Rector, Stella Awoh Mofunanya, to put the institution on global map for academic excellence, entrepreneurship, skill development and scientific innovation.

Chairman on the occasion, Cyprian Orakpo, chief executive officer of Transerve Disc Technologies, in his address to the 92 graduates and the audience, said present decadence of many Nigerian youths emanates from unemployment.

The results, according to him, are the menace of armed robbery, kidnapping, thuggery, banditry, and usual laziness being witnessed in the society today.

He said those engaged in these crimes may have attended one tertiary institution or the other but may not have acquired vocational training for personal income generating thus turning to crime in the face of poverty.

“I am convinced that among other reasons the general overseer of RCCG established this polytechnic is to reduce crime among our youths.

“Other reasons are to provide needed middle level managerial experts in our manufacturing industries and to encourage science, technology and innovation,” he said.

Giving accolades to Pastor Adeboye for his lofty vision for RECTEM and also the parents and guardians of the students for choosing the school for their wards, Mofunnanya informed that the institution has fully embraced the aspirations of the National Board For Technical Education and Technical and Vocational Educational Training.

“In this regard, RECTEM identified relevant areas of skills needed for students training aimed at enhancing their employability in work places.

“Our students selects their training needs in food processing, catering, fashion designing, leather works, ceramic production, photography, capentry, event management, commercial farming, creams and soap, computer hard ware repairs, computer application development, and tie&dye.

“It is our hope that at the end of their training, our graduates will be self-reliant and become employers of labour,” she said.

The overall best graduating student, Miss Ikenye Joy Jessica, in her valedictory speech, admonished the students to remain focus and know why they are in school.

”Decide on what you want to achieve, inorder words set your goals, draw out a plan of action on how to pursue the set goals, stay focused, be dedicated and passionate about your goals and then strive hard to put in the required efforts in all you do towards achieving your dream,” she said.