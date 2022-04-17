By Christy Anyanwu

Founder, Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has applauded the school’s governing council as well as the Rector for keeping alive the mission statement and vision of the institution.

Adeboye, who is also the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said the institution, through the combined efforts of the council and the Rector had been able to make giant strides in technological innovation and vocational skills as displayed by the students of the citadel.

Making the remark at the second convocation ceremony of the school, Adeboye, who was represented by the National Overseer, RCCG, Obayemi, charged the Rector, Stella Awoh Mofunanya, to put the institution on global map for academic excellence, entrepreneurship, skill development and scientific innovation.

Chairman on the occasion, Cyprian Orakpo, Chief Executive Officer of Transerve Disc Technologies, in his address to the 92 graduads, said the present decadence among Nigerian youths emanated from unemployment.

The results, according to him, are the menace of armed robbery, kidnapping, thuggery, banditry, and usual

“I am convinced that among other reasons the general overseer of RCCG established this polytechnic is to reduce crime among our youths.

“Other reasons are to provide needed middle level managerial experts in our manufacturing industries and to encourage science, technology and innovation,” he stated.

On her part, the Rector disclosed that the institution had fully embraced the aspirations of the National Board For Technical Education and Technical and Vocational Educational Training.