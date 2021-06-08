Fresh students of Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM) have been charged to shun violence, corruption, hooliganism and other malpractises.

The advice came from the rector of the institution, Dr. Stella Awoh Mofunanya, during the third matriculation of the institution held recently at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

Mofunanya applauded the visioner of RECTEM, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and his wife, Folu, for their immense contributions to making the institution one of the A-list citadels of learning in the country. She said, with the unwavering commitment of the proprietor, the chairman and members of the governing council, the management and staff of the college, it is hoped that the institution would turn out men and women with the fear of God.

“Our prayers are that their stay in the college shall be used by God to mould them into diligent, exceptional and highly skilled men and women who can do all things with the fear of God,” she said.

While answering questions from journalists about insecurity and kidnapping in higher institutions, she said: “We have a secure environment. It is not about the physical; they are under the shadow of the Almighty. They are on the camp ground and they are enjoying the serenity of the environment.”

Pastor Funsho Odesola, chairman of the governing council, RECTEM, represented by Pastor Samuel Olaniyan, avowed that the school was established to end the deficiency in the technical industry and to raise entrepreneurs who will be creators of wealth, leading to national development.

“To the matriculates, we want them to live and run with the vision. There is a vision behind RECTEM, which is to create a world-class institution and bring out first-class materials to fill the technical manpower gap,” Odeshola stated, adding: “There is a deficiency in the technical industry; we need to fill the gap, that is the vision and our father in the Lord stands for excellence. That is why he has put so much in what is RECTEM today in terms of equipment, teaching faculty’s, and everything you could see in the college.”

He urged the students to work hard and be focused, saying, “I believe they will come out of this college as champions in their fields.”