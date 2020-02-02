Christy Anyanwu

The Rector, Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), Redemption Camp, Ogun State, Dr. Stella Mofunnaya, has restated the commitment of the institution to equip students of with the right knowledge as a way of making them technically productive.

Mofunnaya who stated this at a press briefing heralding the second edition of the institution’s matriculation ceremony slated to hold on February 7, 2020, at RCCG camp, Mowe Ogun State, said that the institution is focusing on equipping the students with technical and vocational training.

Mofunnaya said RECTEM is research intensive and technologically oriented, adding that, “this is based on its set patterns of exploratory innovations. The students are engaged in rigorous academic study as well as practical exploratory discoveries.

“Technical education has a high potential to contribute to human development, which is number one goal of the institution. From what the students have developed, it is evidence that the school is interested in building job creators and entrepreneurial champions.”

She added that it is compulsory for the students to gain practical knowledge, not just theoretical steps, regardless of their choice of study as the polytechnic’s vision is to raise champions in the fields of technology and management.