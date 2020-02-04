Christy Anyanwu

To promote enterpreneurial and vocational skills among the youths, The Rector, Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), Redemption Camp, Ogun State, Dr. Stella Mofunnaya, has noted the institution’s commitment to equip students with the right knowledge to be technically productive.

Mofunnaya who stated this at a press briefing heralding the second edition of the institution’s matriculation ceremony slated to hold on February 7, 2020, at RCCG camp, Mowe Ogun State, stated that the institution is focusing on skilling the students on technical and vocational training. She stated that RECTEM is research intensive and technologically oriented, she added, “this is based on its set patterns of exploratory innovations. The students are engaged in rigorous academic study as well as practical exploratory discoveries.

“Technical education has a high potential to contribute to human development, which is number one goal of the institution. From what the students have developed, it is evidence that the school is interested in building job creators and entrepreneurial champions.”

She added that it is compulsory for the students to gain practical knowledge, not just theoretical steps, regardless of their choice of study as the polytechnic vision is to raise champions in the fields of technology and management.

Mofunnaya explained that the college’s vigorous involvement in research and development in technology, through its vision, outside the traditional classroom environment, is to provide its students with an education that is combined with rigorous academic study and the excitement of practical exploration through real-life simulations and extensive learning.