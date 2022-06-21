The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Prof. Aliyu Mamman, has debunked a report by an online news medium on June, 16, 2022, claiming that he said that unqualified staff were imposed on him.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Katsina, by the Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Abubakar Ya’u-Bako.

He stated that, “The Rector did not in any way say what was stated in the online publication.

“The Rector, while making a keynote address at the Bursars Association of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology (BURSCON) 45th Quarterly meeting held on June, 15, did not in any way make such a statement.

“The Rector only emphasised on the need for experienced staff in establishing a new Polytechnic such as ours,” Ya’u-Bako quoted the Rector as saying.

Ya’u-Bako therefore stated that the Rector was misquoted and misrepresented in the said publication.

He therefore called on such journalists to always stick to the ethics of their noble profession that emphasises on seeking for clarification on issues from concerned authority before going to press.

He also advised them to desist from ‘Yellow Journalism’ (Speculative Journalism) which he said is detrimental to the society.

“Unfortunately, the Author of the article, one Mr. Ifeanyi Nwannah of the Daily Post online Newspaper, was not even at the event where the purported statement was made.

“And no wonder, he kept on misrepresenting the Rector’s name in the story.

“Management would do all within its power to promote the welfare of staff and students of the institution and its commitment to protect and promote the corporate integrity of the Polytechnic.

“The Management of the Polytechnic also continues to appreciate the efforts of its hard working and dedicated staff.

“The contributions of all categories of stakeholders in establishing and taking the Polytechnic to greater heights are equally acknowledged and highly appreciated.

“While regretting the damages caused by the publication, the Rector also called on the staff, students and the general public to disregard the said report,” he said. (NAN)

