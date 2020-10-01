Gabriel Dike



The Governing Council of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, on Wednesday recommended four applicants to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to pick one as the 11th rector of the institution.

The interview for the plum job was conducted on Tuesday, September 29 and it lasted till 9.00pm. Eleven applicants participated, five from LASPOTECH and six from outside.

The eleven shortlisted candidates out of 25 that applied are Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, Dr. Gbemavo Godonu, Mr. Olumide Metilelu, Mr. Tajudeen Nurudeen, Mr. Mustapha Okunnu, Dr Akinkunmi Apenna, Dr Sikiru Ayeola, Prof. Raheem Akewusola, Prof. Olabisi Yusuf, Prof. Saheed Ajibola and Dr. Paul Tohvoethin.

The interview panel consist of the for Vice Chancellor of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Prof Sola Fajana, VC of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof Olarenwaju Fagbohun, Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, Rector of The Polytecnic, Ibadan, Prof Kazeem Adeniyi, Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Dr. John Adekolawale, Former Rector of LASPOTECH, Mr. Ayo Iginla and all Council Committee Members of Appointment and Promotion Committee.

A governing council member told Daily Sun that the interview for the selection of the new rector started around 9.00am and ended in the night.

According to the council source, the entire governing council met on Wednesday, September 30th to appraise the report of the selection committee and agreed to add the name of the fourth applicant because he scored the same point, 68 with the third candidateHe confirmed that the governing council on Wednesday forwarded four names to Governor Sanwo-Olu to pick one as the 11th rector.

He disclosed that by law, the council ought to have send three names but because of the tied between the third and fourth applicants, they had to forward four names.

The external council member said at the end of the interview, Dr. Nurudeen Olayele scored 87, followed by Mr. Olumide Metilelu with 78, while Mr. Mustapha Okunnu and Prof Raheem Akewusola tied with 68 point each.

The council source said the four names were submitted to the Special Adviser on Education to Governor, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who is expected to forward the council recommendation to Governor Sanwo-Olu to pick one applicant as the new rector of LASPOTECH.

Recall that the Governing Council Chairman, Prof Raheed Kola Ojikutu had told Daily Sun few days to the selection interview that the council has no anointed candidates among the eleven shortlisted applicants.



Prof Ojikutu also revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu has no favourite candidate and assured LASPOTECH community that the selection exercise will be based on the laid down rules and on merit.

The staff unions of LASPOTECH are opposed to applicants that have any link with the immediate past rector, Sogunro because of the roles some of the internal candidates played during the eight months crisis which led to the sack of numerous workers, victimization of union leaders and stoppage of check off dues.

