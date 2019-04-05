Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Graduands of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, have been called upon to use the skills and knowledge they have acquired to contribute to national development.

The institution’s rector, Dr. John Adekolawole, made the call during the institution’s 10th convocation ceremony and 25th Founder’s Day anniversary.

He stressed that the task of nation-building and national development required sound education, creativity, skills, competence, and commitment.

The polytechnic graduated 10,731 students in three streams covering 2015/2016, 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 sessions which is one of the largest in the recent time.

The rector added that if the graduands put all the skills and knowledge they had acquired into full use, they would be able to contribute significantly to the Federal government’s ongoing reforms aimed at building Nigeria into a great and virile country.

He also urged them to be good ambassadors of the Polytechnic in knowledge and good character as well as the society wherever they found themselves in the future.

He attributed the improved academic standard and progress of the school to staff motivation and assured that the robust management-staff relationship would galvanize further success strings in every aspect of the institution’s development.

Adekolawole, however, commended the leadership direction by the Governing Council led by the Chairman, Nasiru Yauri, enthusing that within the two years of the council’s coming on board, it had facilitated the award of grants such as TETFUND, Special High Impact Project Grant as well as TETFUND Zonal Intervention Grant.

Yauri who is the chairman of the Governing Council, enthused that at 25, the polytechnic had made varied contributions to the development and sustenance of technological skills in Nigeria.

He commended the founding fathers for their vision and pioneering contributions towards establishing the polytechnic in 1992.

Yauri also lauded the pioneer officers and staff whom, he said translated the vision of the founding fathers into concrete reality and which went a long way in making the Polytechnic a beacon of center of excellence in Nigeria and the world of learning at large.

He congratulated the graduands for “making their families proud through their determination to finalize an important stage in life.”

He noted that the educational height they had achieved had opened a vista of opportunities for new advancements in life and urged them to maximize them.

Yauri assured of management’s commitment to increasing the quality assurance and introducing the contemporary teaching methods and research to advance the quality standard of education in the school.