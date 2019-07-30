Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

In this age of technological advancement and internet era where things can be manipulated just with a few taps on the keyboard and dragging of cursors on the computer, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anmabra State, has sounded strong warning to students on the dangers of abusing the usage of computer and the internet.

Speaking during the 35th matriculation ceremony of the institution, the Rector, Dr Fransisca Nwafulugo, told the new students to be mindful of the fact that they are enrolled in the school at a time of advances in science and technology of communication. She described the computer and internet as powerful tools of learning and teachin, but noted that they cause great harm to their morality and persons.

She admonished the students to be careful how they access the numerous social media extant like Blogs, Facebook, Twitter, You Tube, Instagram, adding that they can be obedient servants but also destructive masters. She described matriculation as an important academic tradition:

“It is an academic passage that offers all new students a sense of legitimate as bonafide students of an institution. With matriculation, one is almost assured that an institution has come to stay.”

She said one of the challenges tasks of the polytechnic has to do with having an amalgam of people from different backgrounds, creeds, orientations and world views and sometimes cultures who are compelled by geography and education to stay together to experience a whole complex learning process for years.

She urged the matriculating students to appreciate the reason they were admitted and the need for them to embrace hard work. She promised that the management wiould provide the ambience for the realisation of their aspirations even as she emphasised that education still remains the real capital for tomorrow’s investment:

“The polytechnic is definitely not a dumping ground for anyone to while away his time. It is not a place to shift the trouble and crisis in the homes. It is not a place to join cult groups or get entangled with other nefarious activities. The polytechnic has zero tolerance for cultism in whatever shape or form.

“It is not a place to cheat in exams or exhibit evil vices. When you don’t read your books nor attended lectures, you will be expelled from the institution.” She said reminded parents that the journey just began for the new students and warned them to be mindful of the fact that the students are still elastically impressionable hence the need not to leave them at the mercy of peer influence.

“This is a time for ceaseless dedication and relentless care for your children’s welfare in school. What they do or fail to do must remain your concern as parents. You must continue to show devotion to their needs both physical and psychological. Continue to counsel them on good moral conduct, be alert and vigilant to know when they derail because there is always joy and compensation for good parenting.”