The President of United Waste Recycling and Supplies Association, Alhaji Adebayo Saheed, has called for stronger relationship between his association and governments at all levels in the country.

He said this call has become necessary because of the critical roles recycling business play in addressing environmental challenges, creating jobs and enhancing entrepreneurship in the country.

Saheed, who spoke in Lagos recently, also called for the establishment of ‘Recycling Villages’ across the 36 states, FCT and the 774 local governments in the country.

He described recycling as the “solution to the increasing wastes in the world.”

He also solicited for corporate support for the sector, as a way of boosting the entrepreneurial spirit of his members and raising the internally generated revenue base of the governments.

Saheed also called for greater safety consciousness among his members, pointing out that fire incidents, where they occurred, could cause considerable damages to investments, property and even lives.

Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the association, Pastor Kehinde Ayodeji, said that Lagos State generated no fewer than 500 grammes of wastes daily, adding that there is the need for the state to partner his association so as to address environmental challenges posed by poor waste disposal in the state.