Preparations for a red-carpet celebration of the best scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League has reached an advanced stage, as a leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, Eunisell, prepares to crown the 2019 EunisellBoot winner.

EunisellBoot is the biggest individual award in the NPFL. With a goal valued at N200, 000, the total number of goals he scores in the season determines the winner’s prize.

“Eunisell Boot seek not only to honour the top performer, but to make players work on their game, be more competitive and boost the profile and interest in the domestic league,” said Chika Ikenga, Group Managing Director, Eunisell.

Nigerian International, Junior Lokosa, now with multiple African and Tunisian champions, Esperance entered the record books as the first winner of EunisellBoot, in 2018.

EunisellBoot had propelled Lokosa, who had not only won the Tunisian Super Cup and League with Esperance, but also set to win the prestigious CAF Champions League.

The winner would be crowned at a gala event that will bring together, the leading lights in the domestic league.