Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, yesterday, called for establishment of a new ministry, Federal Ministry of National Reconciliation, for the purpose of reconciling the entire nation.

Making the call in Awka, Anambra State, at a press conference to mark this year’s World Red Cross Day, Chairman, Nigerian Red Cross, Anambra State, Prof. Peter Katchy, said the ministry, if established, would among other things, enhance peaceful co-existence and enthrone national rebirth.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to embark on the reconciliation Nigeria by establishing a Federal Ministry of National Reconciliation, which will enhance peaceful co-existence, enthrone national rebirth, values and patriotism. The National Reconciliation Ministry will reduce violence, deaths, hardship, displacements, destructions and reduce the costs of financial arms security operations.”

Katchy, who described the numerous achievements of the state Red Cross as modest, also made case for the need to protect youths by providing them with positive counter-narratives of national ethos.

“As Red Cross advocates love for humanity, it is pertinent to encourage youth groups to volunteer in humanitarian activities, relief projects to help victims of disaster and violent conflicts. If we teach the youth groups to help others, give them the tools to empower themselves and feel that they are part of national vehicle of humanity, it will be very purposeful and meaningful. Youths must be protected by providing them with positive counter-narratives of national ethos, and values of which will yield adequate patriotism.

“By offering opportunities of language learning, cultural exchange, professional service providers, mentors, tutors, helpers, social network foresters, employments, vocational and industrial training, which is the panacea for national economic growth. These steps will strengthen the youth’s resistance to influences that violate the constitution; contradict national ethos, values, hatred, malice, subjugation and then violence will definitely vanish.”

While commending Governor Willie Obiano for his laudable achievements and strategies targeted towards changing the fortunes of the people of Anambra, Katchy said the state Red Cross Society would use the celebration period to enhance its capacity on disaster preparedness, mitigation and rapid response to the most vulnerable in times of human needs.