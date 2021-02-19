Manchester United and Liverpool have both reportedly contacted the agent of Declan Rice to register their interest in the West Ham United midfielder.

The England international had been strongly linked with Chelsea, but it is thought that Frank Lampard’s exit from the Blues has ended the club’s interest in their former academy product.

Rice has been in impressive form for the Hammers during the 2020-21 campaign, captaining David Moyes’s side on a number of occasions, while he has not missed a single minute of Premier League football this term.

According to transfer expert Ian McGarry, both Man United and Liverpool have “expressed interest” to the 22-year-old’s agent.

“He is no longer on the transfer list of recruitment possibilities for the Stamford Bridge club, but he has certainly roused the interest of Liverpool and Manchester United,” McGarry told The Transfer Window Podcast.

“Both of whom have expressed interest to Rice’s agent as we understand and they have asked to be kept informed of any offers made for the England international.”

The midfielder’s current deal at the London Stadium is due to run until June 2024.