Paul Onuachu may be one of the hottest strikers in Europe after he fired 14 goals in as many appearances, but the striker has dismissed any talks of a big-money transfer away from Belgian club Genk just yet.

Onuachu, 26, would have already caught the eyes of several top clubs on the back of his exploits in front of goal this season.

However, the former FC Midtjylland target man has insisted he has unfinished business at Genk and so he will not be drawn to any talks of a transfer.

“At the moment I don’t dream of a big competition,” Onuachu told Het Laatste Nieuws. “I want to create something in Genk first.”

Genk are top of the table after setting a new club record of seven straight wins in the league. At the weekend, they beat Antwerp 4-2 at home with Onuachu grabbing another brace. “This was a statement,” he said.

“We can be proud of this performance, we have shown that we can also compete against strong opponents.”