Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen netted twice to lift his club side, Lille in their Ligue 1 clash against Saint Etienne last night.

The 20-year-old had now scored four times in three Ligue 1 games for Les Douges. He introduced himself in the French topflight by scoring twice on his debut to give Lille a 2-1 victory over Nantes.

He fired blank in Les Douges 1-0 loss to Amiens last time out, but he had found his scoring touch again, putting Christophe Galtier in the lead against Les Verts.

The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup gold medalist recorded his name on the score sheet in the 37th and 74th minutes of the game while teammate, Jonathan Bamba converted a penalty kick in the 69th minute.

It is worth noting that the Super Eagles star did not start the match, as he was brought on for the injured Loic Remy in the 17th minute.

The 2019 AFCON bronze medalist would be bracing up for Sunday Ligue 1 cracker, as his team jets out to face Rennes.

Red-hot Osimhen had so far inspired his team to 5th on the Ligue 1 log table. The former French champion had gathered six points in three games.