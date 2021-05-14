By Maduka Nweke

In order to check the activities of fakes and unwholesome practices among property developers, the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has developed and launched a new deal aimed at giving credence to the activities of developers within the housing sector.

The move, according to REDAN was to curb unwholesome practices by erring members thus promoting standardisation in the practice of Seal estate in Nigeria.

Aliyu Wamako, President of the Association while speaking during the unveiling of the Seal and Magazine in Abuja recently, said the seal will give more credibility to businesses of its members and recognition to the association’s documentation processes.

According to him, the use of the Seal was part of the self-regulating mechanism that will enhance the quality of estate products and processes in Nigeria. He explained that the seals are in two categories, “There is a seal REDAN will issue to all accredited and active members who have consented to abide by the Code of Ethics of the Association and undertaken to abide by extant laws and guidelines relating to housing development in Nigeria”.

Wamako further noted that the seals have security features that include the name of the development company, registration number, mercury code, classification and REDAN logo for ease of identification and cross-checking of the accredited REDAN Member.