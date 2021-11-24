Redcloud Technologies Ltd has engaged Strategic Outsourcing Ltd (SOL) to recruit and manage field activation agents for is operations in Nigeria.

The business relationship and partnership commenced with the execution of the service level agreement by both parties.

SOL, therefore, has begun vigorous, extensive recruitment exercise, to duly ensure the provision of qualified, resourceful field activation agents, that are very capable and reliable of enhancing such conversion and accelerating business growth as well.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Redcloud is a technology business that develops solution for brands, distributors and merchants, thus enabling them to buy better, sell smarter and pay simpler.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .