Perpetua Egesimba

Reddington Hospital, Ikeja has dispelled the rumour making the rounds in social media about a suspected Coronavirus case.

It said a press statement signed by the Group Medical Director of Reddington Hospital, Dr Olutunde Lalude that “it has come to the attention of the management of the hospital that rumours are circulating on social media of a case of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the hospital in Ikeja.

“We would like to assure the public that there has been no confirmed case of coronavirus at any of the branches of the Reddington hospital as of today 26 February 2020.”

According to the statement, in the early hours of Wednesday 26 February, 2020, a Chinese national presented to Ikeja branch of Reddington Hospital complaining of fever. Following standard protocol, it was ascertained that he had arrived in Nigeria from China seven weeks ago and had not been in contact with anyone else who might have coronavirus.

“As a precautionary measure, staff immediately isolated him in accordance with the hospital’s standard operating procedure for potential coronavirus patients. The state public health authorities were promptly informed and involved. Despite the risk being assessed to be relatively low according to the currently available science regarding incubation period, samples were taken using full prescribed precautions and sent to the Lagos State authorised virology laboratory for analysis and diagnosis.

“The results of the tests will be made available on or the next 48 hours,” Dr. Olutunde stated

He statement further said that the patient had since been transferred to Lagos State Infectious Disease Hospital at Yaba for further observation while results of tests were being awaited.

“It is to be emphasised that the risk is thought to be low and so far the patient has not been diagnosed with coronavirus disease.

“The Reddington team acted in a highly professional manner and in absolute compliance with international standards. We thank all staff for their diligence and professionalism in dealing with this case.

“We will continue to pursue strict surveillance of all patients and visitors in all our branches,” he stated.