Perpetua Egesimba

The management of Reddington Hospital, Lagos, has described the story making the rounds on social media that its Lekki branch has been shut down due to a Covid-19 case as fake news.

A press statement signed by the Group Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Olutunde Lalude, said that the oil company which erroneously listed Reddington Hospital, Lekki in a leaked internal memo as one of the private hospitals closed in the state had since retracted the story and regretted the error.

Dr Lalude said: “We would like to make it categorically clear that this information is completely false, remains fake news and should be completely disregarded”, adding that at no time did the Lekki branch of the hospital suspend its operation due to an incidence of Covid-19 at the hospital.

According to Dr. Lalude, Reddington Hospital has always been compliant with guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health regarding Covid-19.

He stated further that “they will continue to pursue a policy of strict screening and surveillance of all patients and visitors to all our branches including no facemask, no entry policy aimed at protecting all patients, staff and visitors.”

To show that the hospital was never closed, Lalude said a bank staff was delivered of a baby through caesarean section in the morning of Thursday April 23, 2020 when the hospital she had antenatal care was closed due to Covid-19 incident.