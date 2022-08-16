By Chukwuma Umeorah

In response to the yearnings of the public for a high quality plastic surgery clinic in Nigeria, the Reddington Hospital Group in partnership with Abuja Plastics, a plastic surgery centre, has birthed a bodycare plastic surgery clinic at the hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Disclosing this during a briefing in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer of Reddington Hospital, Mr. Emmanuel Matthews, assured that the collaboration was made up of specialist doctors sourced from both home and abroad to deliver international standards with regards to plastic surgery. According to him, the bodycare centre when launched would render an extensive range of quality plastic surgery across Nigeria with safety of patient as top priority.

“This collaboration has been well thought of. At the Reddington Group, we do things the best way we can by ensuring quality, care, affordability and more importantly patient’s safety”, he said.

The medical director of Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic and founder of Abuja Plastics, Dr. Stanley Okoro, said the cutting edge medical technology and professionals currently at Reddington Hospital provide a perfect synergy between Reddington and his hospital to make the centre a plastic surgery destination for Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Okoro, who described the collaboration as a match made in heaven said there was no need to travel overseas for excellence in cosmetic or reconstructive plastic surgery as they were working with a team of plastic surgeons and specialist doctors and nurses to provide the best care.

A key member of the Bodycare team, Jennifer Cameron, who is the resident plastic surgeon said the clinic offers an extensive range of aesthetic plastic surgery procedures for all areas of the body including face lifts, eyelid surgery, breast augmentation and reductions, buttock lifts, contouring and reduction, botox treatments among others.