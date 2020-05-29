Harry Redknapp has given a humorous response to rumours suggesting he has been offered the chance to take over as manager of the Nigerian national team.

Redknapp has not been in charge of a club for almost three years since being sacked by Birmingham City in September 2017 following a run of six straight defeats.

He remains in a advisory role at National League side Yeovil Town, but for the most part is enjoying life outside of football after a lengthy career in the game both on and off the pitch.

However, reports emerged yesterday stating that the 73-year-old had been offered a route back into the sport with Nigeria if they can’t agree new terms with their current coach Gernot Rohr, who has almost two-and-a-half years remaining on his existing contract.

And in an interview with talkSPORT, relayed on Goal, Redknapp sarcastically claimed he was ready to take the job with the Super Eagles in order to fulfill one of his wife’s dreams to live in the West African country.

“Yeah, well I spoke to Sandra and she’s always wanted to live in Nigeria,” he joked.

“She said it’s amazing that this has come up now, because that was her dream. So we’re looking to sell up, we’re putting the house on the market.

“We’re looking to get somewhere over there if possible. I’m sure, she’d love it there. I’ve told her, she’d absolutely love it. I’m ready to go!”

The former Spurs boss then dismissed the story, saying: “I actually went there a few years ago with Portsmouth, we played Manchester United, but I don’t think I’ll really be going back.”