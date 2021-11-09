From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The new Controller of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Enugu State Command, Mr. Nicholas Obiako, has charged personnel of the Command to redouble their efforts to ensure serious inmate reformation.

Obiako who is 21st Controller of the Enugu Command, took over office from Mr. Godwin Onokohwomomo, who had been redeployed to NCoS Zone G Headquarters in Benin.

The new NCoS Enugu State boss told newsmen yesterday that he needed maximum cooperation from all NCoS personnel within the Command, hence the need for them to redouble their efforts.

He said, “I want the personnel this particular time to be fully alive to their duties and other assigned responsibilities. Every good administrator wants to leave a legacy; and I want all to be up and doing and ensure there are synergy, understanding and cordiality within the Command.

“I will ensure that the three custodian centres – Enugu, Nsukka and Oji River – within the Command remains peaceful, neat and being custodian centres of excellence where serious inmate reformation will be done.

“I will also work for stronger collaboration between the Command and other sister security agencies in the state so that we can gain from one another’s expertise and specialties.”

Furthermore, he assured that the Command under his watch would cooperate with the Judiciary especially the Chief Judge of the state to have regular jail delivery.

He said, “Of course from records, the state Ministry of Justice and the Chief Judge have been doing marvelously well and we intend to expand the existing collaboration for the benefit of all starting from when I call at their offices.”

Obiako, a combatant by training, was serving in Calabar Custodian Centre, before his promotion to Controller of Corrections; and redeployed to Zone E Headquarters, Owerri, where he served as Controller of Corrections in-charge of operations at the zone before being deployed to NCoS Enugu State Command.