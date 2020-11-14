Also, it is estimated that more than 50 per cent of births in the country are handled by traditional birth attendants, with many of them occurring in rural areas where they do not have the chance to get proper and immediate care in the event of complications. Poor women in remote areas are the least likely to receive adequate health care. The ravaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has equally worsened the situation.

The introduction of the GGR policy should serve as a wake-up call on all tiers of government to evolve pragmatic measures to adequately fund maternal health. We say this because many agencies handling women’s health-related cases are likely to fold up on account of the GCR. Therefore, the government must invest more money in healthcare. The proposed N547 billion for health care in the 2021 budget is not enough to tackle the challenges in the sector. Private individuals should also assist in funding maternal healthcare. Given that most of the victims are the poor and rural dwellers, primary healthcare should be given priority so as to reduce the maternal mortality rate. The health centres that are in existence should be adequately funded and equipped and new ones established in areas that none exist. The government must not rely on foreign donors to fund maternal health. Relevant government agencies should pay special attention to maternal and child health in view of the fact that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation. Government must do all within its powers to reduce the high maternal mortality rate.