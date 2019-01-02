The appointees are expected to campaign vigorously for the reelection of Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the February poll. Romanus Ugwu and Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja Former governor of Abia State Dr Orji Uzor Kalu headlines the 99-man Advisory Council for the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team to be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari tomorrow, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. At Christmas, Kalu preaches unity, cautions politicians The appointees are expected to campaign vigorously for the reelection of Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the February poll. Director of Information to Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, said the team is made up of executive team leaders, headed by Mrs. Aisha Buhari and supported by the wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo, Haj. Salamatu Baiwa Umar-Eluma, National Coordinator, with Mrs. Adejoke Adefulure as Vice Chair (South), Mrs. Mairo Al-Makura as Vice Chair (North), Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagu as Deputy National Coordinator (South) and Hajia Binta Muazu, Deputy National Coordinator (North). According to the statement, Hajiya Binta Muazu would serve as the Depu- ty National Coordinator (North), with Mrs Rashida Yahaya Bello as Zonal Co- ordinator, North Central, Mrs Hadiza Mohammad Abubakar for North East, Dr Zainab Atiku Bagudu for North West and Mrs Nkechi Rochas Okorocha for South East.

Mrs Florence Abiola Ajimobi would coordinate women and youths from the South West zone, while Mrs Judith Chibuike Amaechi would coordinate the South South women and youths for the exercise. The statement added that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Dr Hajo Sani, would serve as the Administrative Secretary of the team. Other members of the campaign team included artists and celebrities from Nollywood and Kannywood as well as technocrats, politicians, academicians and the business class. Similarly, the statement announced an advisory council for the campaign team, comprising serving and ex-ministers, governors, legislators and security officers as well as top public officers. Those who made the list include the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung; former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Comptroller General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali; retired IG-P Suleiman Abba; re- tired Brig.-Gen. Jafaru Isa, retired Gen. Buba Marwa; Chief Sullivan Chime, and Senator Ali Modu Sherrif.

Others are Dr Mohammed Mahmud; Dame Pauline Tallen; Hajiya Naajatu Mohammed; Prof. Pat Utomi; Dr Nasiru Ladan; Prince Tonye Princewill; Festus Keyamo (SAN); Muniz Banire (SAN); Amb. Justice Muhammadu Dodo; Amb. Baba Jidda; Amb. Deborah Iliya; Amb. Suzanne Aderonke Folarin; Amb. Ayuba Ngbako; Mr Terry Waya; Alhaji Mahmud Shinkafi; and Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki-Nakande. The statement further announced the appointment of a Directorate of Operations consisting of all the All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders at all levels; all APC women/female heads of government agencies and parastatals; all APC female candidates; all APC youth leaders at all levels and all elected officials of APC at all levels, among others.