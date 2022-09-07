Real Estate Developer and Social Media Enthusiast, Maureen Amaka Udegbunam, says she has rendered help to many homes through different Non Governmental Organizations.

I’ve known suffering, since I lost my Dad at age 2, I’m passionate about humanitarian activities, putting smiles on the faces of people especially the less privileged has been my core responsibility, Maureen said.

Maureen who is popularly known as “Mau Mau Amaka, also said, “She takes to heart having gone through difficult times.

According to Maureen, she has volunteered with various NGOs, provided food and gift items to various orphanage homes, youth and women empowerment and championed various health missions across various states in Nigeria.

The Real Estate Developer said she has had a stint in the banking sector, which has helped her garner experience in life.

I will continue to render help to the less privileged, because it gives me joy to do so, and funding humanitarian services is a call to responsibility and one must be prepared for it, she said.