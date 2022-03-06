By Joe APU

FIBA graded Nigeria referee Kingsley Ojeaburu today ranks as one of Africa’s best and he flaunts this where need be.

He has officiated at the Olympic Games, FIBA Basketball World Cup for Men and Women, AfroBasket Men and Women, the All Africa Games as well as the recently introduced Basketball African League.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

In this interview, the Edo State born referee who works as a Steward with an airline in Nigeria speaks on the challenges facing the growth of refereeing in the country.

Back in 2019, the Federation of International Basketball Associations, FIBA ahead of the 2019 Men’s World Cup in China and the U-19 World Cup in Greece named Ojeaburu as one of the referees in what Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF described as hope for younger referees in the country. The federation through its President, Musa Kida had said the recognition to officiate at the biggest global basketball stage bears witness to the growing stature of the game in Nigeria.

“It’s going to be an exciting World Cup affair with Nigeria technically presenting two teams. Apart from the D’ Tigers competing at the world stage for a chance to win the coveted trophy, all eyes will also be on Kingsley Ojeaburu who will be officiating at the World Cup for the second time,” Kida said.

Enjoy the interview

You are Nigeria’s top flight referee since the passing of the late Chris Obojememe. How would you describe your journey so far?

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Chris Obojememe was my mentor I wanted to be like him, get to the top. Now I am mentoring others to do better than me.

Would you say refereeing came as an accident or simply because you didn’t match up to those playing?

I am a volleyball player and because I grew up in Police College where both courts are close to each other, the late coach Eric Osadiye encouraged me to take part in refereeing.

What has been the motivation for you?

The sport (Basketball) is evolving that means I have to evolve and measure up to the new trends of officiating.

Currently are referees at home getting the best from the domestic scene?

The COVID-19 pandemic and its related protocol affected the domestic scene but it’s gradually picking up

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Which game would you describe as biggest for you that left you jittery?

The game in particular did not leave me jittery but the training I got from the World Cup made it look easy to comprehend (BAL club qualifier, last short in 2 seconds in the 4th quarter)

In terms of training, what are your thoughts and how best do we get younger referees?

We need to run referees clinics in all the zones with each state association doing the same with the young kids who find it interesting and are willing to be partakers.

The Women folks are still at the background, what is hindering their interest?

We have quite a number of female referees and more are taking interest, though a little more motivation is needed to help them come to the limelight.

Is there a Referees Association and what are its operations like?

There is a referees association but not active due the situation associated with the federation.

In terms of financial gains, many want to believe you’re swimming in dollars. How true is this?

Laughs…, if as a professional career like the NBA referees one might see me in that viewpoint but we are only paid allowances for games done.

How best can refereeing be in improved in Nigeria basketball?

With constant games and supervision, set standards and constant training (clinics) and evaluation, our referees can be better

Aside refereeing, what else do you do and how do you manage both as well as your family?

I’m a flight attendant and I also play volleyball for leisure, as for the family they have been part of it all.