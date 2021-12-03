From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

An Elder Statesman and former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani has said that Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have little or no respect for democracy and its tenets to attaining political desires.

A recent reports credited to IPOB quoted them as saying that only a date for referendum could stop them from violent agitations for State of Biafra.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

However, Sani, in a statement, said for IPOB to give a condition that a date must be fixed for a referendum before they could slow down violent agitations spoke volume about their respect for democracy and its tenets.

Ex-ACF Scribe said he saw no wisdom of such demand under the current constitution which does not provide for a referendum for split of the country.

“When I read reports credited to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that only a date for referendum can stop them from the violent agitations for state of Biafra, I begin to wonder the wisdom of such demand, to wit, how a date for referendum can be fixed under the current constitution which does not provide for a referendum for split of the country. Can a date be fixed for referendum without amending the constitution? Certainly not.

“I had thought if IPOB believes it can prevail in a referendum, it should demonstrate it by sponsoring candidate to the National Assembly that it wants referendum using a political party, say APGA, to cause amendment of the constitution to that effect. But for IPOB to give the condition that a date must be fixed for the referendum undemocratically before they can slow down violent agitations speaks volume about their respect for democracy and its tenets.

“When IPOB alleges lopsidedness and marginalization, I begin to wonder if they know the import of the fact that despite losing the war, Igbo have been Vice President/Chief of Staff Supreme HQs. From 1970 to date Igbo have produced Senate Presidents, Speaker of House of Reps and Chairmen of the ruling political party.

“Igbo have also produced Secretary to the Federal Government, have produced coordinating minister, have produced CBN governors and have produced service chiefs. If this is not the clear manifestation of the “No Victor, No Vanquished,” one wonders what else it could be.

“It is to be noted that the former Eastern Region now has nine states while the former Mid Western Region has two states. The former Western Region has six states while the former Northern Protectorates also called Northern Region has 19 states compared to 17 states enjoyed by former Southern Protectorates comprising three regions.

“As regards allegation of marginalization against the regime of President Buhari, we challenge IPOB to do some facts check on distribution of access to national resources of appointments, projects and major contracts during the regime of President Buhari by ethnicity, by state and by geopolitical zone and make it public for Nigerians to see.

“For IPOB to say they are not opposed to restructuring yet are demanding for Biafra is one and the same thing with the contradiction inherent in Igbo asking to be president of Nigeria they want split. It simply does not add up”. Sani stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .