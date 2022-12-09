From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has advised the reciters of holy Qur’an and all Muslims to reflect the virtues of the Glorious Qur’an in their daily life.

The Governor gave the advise during the presentation of prizes to winners of Quran recitation competition at 32nd Annual Qur’an Recitation Competition held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Lodge, Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Bagudu admonished youths to imbibe the commandments of the Divine Scripture for good conduct, especially now as bad morals among the younger generation have escalated.

He expressed delight that Qur’an recitation competition has galvanized both males and females to memorize the Glorious Book and improve their mental ability and capability.

Furthermore, the governor acknowledged the previous performance of reciters from Kebbi state who excelled at national and international levels, urging the state contingent to this year’s competition in Zamfara state to uphold the tempo.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended traditional rulers, religious leaders and local government chairmen for their support to Qur’an recitation in their localities and sustaining prayers for peace and security in the nation.

Governor also said his administration has improved Arabic secondary schools as well as established new others in the state while Islamiyya schools would continue to receive priority to teach both Islamic and formal learning.

The Commissioner, Basic and Secondary Education, Rt. Hon. Hassan Muhammad Shalla, (Kaigaman Gwandu represented Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at the occasion.

Mallam Kabiru Sani from Yauri Emirate and Mallama Hauwa’u Bala Rabi’u from Gwandu Emirate are to represent Kebbi state at this year’s National Qur’an Recitation Competition in Zamfara state which begins on the 16th of this month.

The two reciters took the first position in the male and female categories of memorization of 60 Hizb and Tafsir of the Glorious Qur’an at the 32nd Qur’an Recitation competition of the state concluded this at the Presidential Lodge, Birnin Kebbi.

Kabiru Sani was turbaned “Gwanin Shekara” while Hauwa’u Bala Rabiu was similarly decorated with robes as the “Gwana” or “Gwarzuwar Shekara”.

Each of them was presented with the key of 206 Peugeot Saloon Car and five thousand naira, courtesy of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Also to represent Kebbi state at the national competition are reciters who took the prime position in the 6th, 5th, 4th, 3rd and 2nd categories of the contest.

They are Abdulhakeem Lawal Jega, Aisha Musa Koko, Abubakar Aliyu Jega, Habibatu Usman Bunza, Jibril Suleiman Dandi, Amatul Malik Muhammad Ibrahim Jega, Uzairu Usman Jega, Khadija Ibrahim Zuru, Abubakar Abdullahi Shanga and Yusra Muhammad Ibrahim Suru.

Winners of first, second, and third positions in all categories went home with either sewing machine, grinding machine, big bed, refrigerator or deep freezer.

Similarly, all participants in the Qur’an recitation competition received five thousand naira each for transport fares.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Abubakar Nayelwa and the Chairman of the competition, the Waziri of Gwandu, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar expressed immense appreciation to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his consistent and compassionate moral and financial support to stage the Qur’an recitation competition annually which led to successes recorded by representatives of the state at national and international arena.

Among important personalities at the closing ceremony were, the representative of the Emir of Argungu, the Mai Arewan Bui, Alhaji Abubakar Dan Mallam, the representative of the Emir of Yauri, the Dan-Isan Yauri, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmad Adamu, the Executive Chairman, Kebbi State Basic Universal Education Board, SUBEB, Professor Suleiman Khalid Jega and the acting Executive Secretary, State Arabic and Islamic Education Board, Mallam Hassan Haruna Argungu.