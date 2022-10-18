From Seyi Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, Alli-Okunmade II, has said the much talked about reform of Ibadan Chieftaincy System is in God’s hands, as well as the Ibadan, and not only in his hand.

In an interview with journalists in Ibadan, on his 80th birthday, the monarch said God has the final say on who would ascend the throne of Olubadan.

“I leave the issue of the reform of Ibadan Chieftaincy System to God and the people of Ibadanland to answer. Even, if you make it five years for a person to be appointed as Mogaji, what will be will be. The person who will not last both five years will become Mogaji and he would die before becoming Olubadan. If you make it 50 years, the person who will become Olubadan will become Olubadan.

“God is in charge. I am not saying they should not amend the Olubadan Chieftaincy System. But amendment too is in God’s hand. If they want to amend it, God will direct them. If they want to reduce the age, God will direct them. Whoever will not become Olubadan will never become Olubadan. If they install a child right from his mother’s womb as Mogaji, if he would not become king, he will never get to the throne. So, God is in control.”

Oba Balogun also answered questions on an alleged strained relationship between him and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State because the roads that lead to his palace were left unattended to for a long time by the government, unlike what happened when the former governor was in power, and the fact that his younger brother, Senator Kola Balogun, was not able to secure a second-term ticket of the same political party with the governor for Oyo South senatorial district.

His words: “It is not true. I am very close to my brother. I brought him up and I brought them very close together. But I would not get involved in their quarrels. They may no longer be that close politically, but they are both my children. I have different children in different parties. What does it matter? If there is a chance of them coming together, I would initiate and encourage it.

“On the issue of roads to my palace, it is a function of individualities. What is important is for the roads that lead to the palace to be tarred. Already, the work has started. The only difference now is that the rehabilitation did not start as people would have thought, comparing this administration with the previous administration. Each administration comes with its own style and ways of doing things. What is important is for the road to be fixed and be in good use for all Nigerians.

“There are a lot of people that ordinarily will be coming to the palace. They have been coming and they will still be coming. You can imagine the level of jubilation of the residents of the entire Alarere over this rehabilitation that has started.”

On the relationship between him and Governor Makinde, he said: “The governor was my candidate when he was running for governorship. He was almost always in my bouse. I advised influential people in politics to work with him. So, I got on very well with him. He is like a son to me.