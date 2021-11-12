Reformed Oodua People’s Congress (OPC reformed), a break away faction of the Frederick Faseun led OPC said it will not accept ‘one Wasiu Afolabi’ as the leader of all OPC factions.

The group also said that Gani Adams cannot claim leadership of all OPC groups, submitting that “such claim is a crime that no OPC group will accept.”

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, President of Reformed OPC, Comrade Dare Adesope (aka Ambassador) said he was addressing the world to clear the trending issue.

Adesope, who was represented by the Lagos State chapter of OPC Reformed Governor, Samson Balogun, said Wasiu cannot lead OPC, because he does not have the people’s consent.

“We are aware of the fact that one Oshibote used to be their president, may be he has broken away from Oshibote.”

Adesope said rather than engage in power tussle, OPC’s primary concern should be the security of the people, adding that the group was willing to help government deal with crime in the country.

