The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, recently banned personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other tactical squads of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) from routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties. The police boss also warned the tactical squads against the invasion of the privacy of citizens, especially unauthorised search of their mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices. They are enjoined to concentrate and respond only to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes as the need arises.

While the ban is welcome, the police authorities must be willing to holistically reform the operations of SARS officers nationwide. We think that the recurring ban of SARS to curtail their excesses is fast becoming an annual ritual. Regrettably, past efforts to reform SARS did not yield the expected results. Global human rights organisation, Amnesty International, described the recent ban, which is the fourth in four years, as “yet another lame attempt to rein in this unit of the Nigerian police which is notorious for the widespread torture and other ill-treatment of Nigerians.”

Some years ago, the then Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, similarly warned that the police authorities would no longer tolerate unprofessional conduct from SARS personnel. He banned road blocks and ordered immediate reorganisation of the outfit. FSARS personnel were to undergo a training programme on core police duties, respect for human rights and humane handling of suspects in custody. As Acting President in 2018, Professor Yemi Osinbajo also ordered total overhaul of the outfit. This drew applause from many citizens. So far, Nigerians are yet to see the outcome of the judicial commission of inquiry set up in 2018 to investigate the activities of SARS.

The IGP’s recent order came on the heels of fresh atrocities committed by operatives of the anti-robbery squad. Recently, the operatives of SARS allegedly killed a young man in Delta State. Also, the Lagos Police Command arrested some SARS operatives for extortion, intimidation of innocent citizens and some other acts of professional misconduct. In some graphic footage, some Nigerians showed different types of brutality, inhuman and degrading treatment officers and men of SARS meted recently to some Nigerians.

Oftentimes, they stop travellers on the expressway, search their phones or laptops under the guise of looking for “Yahoo boys.” In some cases, they end up extorting the hapless citizens. This is particularly prevalent along Benin Bypass in Edo State. These acts of professional misconduct have become a recurring decimal. In 2017, FSARS operatives allegedly harassed a young lady in Ilorin, Kwara State. The lady alleged then that the operatives pushed her into their truck and molested her for having Yahoo applications on her phone.

To extract bribes and confession from their victims, the officers sometimes employ such torture methods as hanging, shootings, and mock executions. Some Nigerians have been killed extra-judicially by SARS operatives in different parts of the country. While the Police authorities have promised to reform the squad, such measures are yet to be fully implemented. That is why the activities of these tactical squads have continued to draw condemnations from well-meaning Nigerians.

In 2017, some Nigerians campaigned for the dissolution of the SARS. They tagged it #ENDSARSNOW. Today, there are similar protests. Many Nigerians have also called for the scrapping of the squad. Even the governors of the 36 states of the federation, under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), have hailed the action against SARS. Therefore, officers and men of the force should henceforth face their assigned duties and stop harassing innocent Nigerians. The police must protect the people and not torment them.

The police authorities are advised to go beyond mouthing the reform of the tactical squads and reduce the checkpoints on the highways. Some road blocks are as close as 50 metres to each other. Let the IGP liaise with the former IGPs on how best to reform SARS and policing generally. He must extend the reforms to other units of the police. There is need to recruit people with good character into the force. Let there be adequate background checks on prospective police recruits.

Interestingly, President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed into law the Nigeria Police Bill 2020. The Act provides for a more effective and well organised police force anchored on efficiency, transparency and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Section 37 of the Act stipulates that a suspect shall be accorded humane treatment and not be subjected to any form of torture or degrading treatment. We urge the personnel of the Nigeria Police to adhere strictly to the provisions of this Act.