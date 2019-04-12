Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has expressed optimism that ongoing reforms in the justice sector embarked upon by his administration will help reorder the society and nip crimes in the bud.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at a meeting with legal officers in the employ of the state government, the governor said his administration believes the law should be an instrument for social justice, adding that “the beauty of the law is to help reorder the society the way we want it.”

Fayemi, who made the disclosure said he had received several calls from different quarters, commending him on the steps recently adopted by the Ministry of Justice to curb sexual violence. He reiterated the zero tolerance of his government for social menace.

He assured his government, using the instrumentality of the law, will bring an end to child rape and any other sexual violence in the state.

“For us, we believe the law is an instrument for social justice. The beauty of the law is to help re-order the society the way we want it. That is why we are investing in the reforms of the administration of criminal justice. This administration has zero tolerance for sexual violence. We will do everything possible to ensure we bring an end to this menace,” Fayemi said.

While reacting to the claim that government lawyers file government cases with their personal money, the governor expressed dissatisfaction with the development and assured that government will no longer shirk its responsibilities or allow workers shoulder what it should normally attend to.

Earlier, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda, had briefed the governor on efforts at strengthening the legal system, saying the ministry is working to improve its work pace to ensure quick dispensation of justice.

Fapohunda said the process of reviewing the laws of Ekiti State had begun and would be concluded in the next two months.

Also, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ado Ekiti branch, Kanmi Falade, thanked the governor for allowing the All Progressives Congress (APC) to field some lawyers as candidates into the state and national assemblies, as well as appointing competent lawyers as aides.