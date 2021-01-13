The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has inaugurated two committees to facilitate reforms in the commission and drive projects in the Niger Delta.

A statement issued by Ibitoye Abosede, the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs on Wednesday, said that the NDDC’s Interim Administrator, Mr Efiong Akwa inaugurated the committees.

The two committees are NDDC Reforms Committee and Project Commissioning Committee.

Mr Anslem Agommuoh, NDDC’s Director of Information Technology, is chairing the reforms committee, while Mr Julius George, also a director in the Commission chairs the project commissioning committee.

The interim administration assured that the commission had prioritised completion and inauguration of big projects in the region.

“It is a thing of joy that the 13-floor new NDDC permanent headquarters which has been outstanding for over 20 years has now been completed.

“Now, we have a befitting headquarters building that is due for commissioning, and we look forward to the end of January and second week of February for the historic commissioning,” he said.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari would be invited to inaugurate the building at a date convenient for him.

According to him, the people of the region want to see physical infrastructure on ground as against listening to stories coming from the commission.

“So, we cannot continue to deny members of the various communities the benefits of projects sited in their areas.

“Many projects, including roads, bridges, schools, hostels and health centres have been completed but were not handed over to communities or end users.

“We are departing from the era when projects are executed and left to rot or when we just inaugurate projects and leave them without anybody taking ownership.

“When projects are commissioned and taken over by benefiting communities, the people will have cause to thank the Federal Government and NDDC,’’ he said.

Akwa said the committees would usher reforms to enable the intervention agency to deliver its core mandate to people of the region.

According to him, recommendations of the reforms committee will be forwarded to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs for onward transmission to the National Assembly for appropriate legislation.

“For instance, we want to propose that the position of Executive Director, Projects should be renamed Executive Director Engineering and Technical Services,” he said. (NAN)