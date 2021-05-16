So too the [Holy] Spirit comes to our aid and bears us up in our weakness; for we do not know what prayer to offer nor how to offer it worthily as we ought, but the Spirit Himself goes to meet our supplication and pleads in our behalf with unspeakable yearnings and groanings too deep for utterance(Amplified)

The gift of speaking in tongues is one of the most amazing gifts God has given the church and we continue our discussion on the benefits that you will derive if you speak in tongues all the time.

When you speak in tongues, you give thanks well

Thanksgiving is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning us. Many of us do not give thanks well because we only do it in our understanding. When we speak in tongues we give thanks well.

When we speak in tongues we share wonderful intimacies with the father.

The lord longs to share intimate moments with us. When we pray in tongues we share and enjoy intimacies with our father. You develop intimacies with God by praying in the tongues

1Corinthians 14:2 , 18. If you praise him in the private language of tongues, God understands you but no one else does, for you are sharing intimacies just between you and him. I’m grateful to God for the gift of praying in tongues that he gives us for praising him, which leads to wonderful intimacies we enjoy with him. I enter into this as much or more than any of you (Message Translation).

When we speak in tongues, we pray as we ought through the help of the Holy Spirit.

Romans 8:26 . Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.

There are two dimensions to this verse. Firstly many times during prayer we do not know what to pray for as we ought to know. The Holy Spirit who knows the will of the father, knows what we ought to pray for at every given time. When we pray in tongues, we yield ourselves to the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and our prayers are according to what we should pray for because they are inspired by the Holy Spirit.

The Holy Spirit helps our infirmities

Secondly, during deep times of prayer, the Holy Spirit who is responsible for giving us utterance in tongues goes to meet our supplication and pleads in our behalf with unspeakable yearnings and groaning too deep for utterance. At this time the person in prayer can no longer articulates or gives words to his prayers but begins to groan or moan through the Holy Ghost.

Please note that this experience cannot be entered into mechanically. It comes solely as the spirit wills.

Praying in tongues also helps to bring our minds under control for the scripture says our understanding is unfruitful while we pray in tongues.

Speaking in tongues helps us to tame our tongues

James 3:8. But the tongue can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison.

The tongue is one aspect of our lives that causes us more problems than anything else. Naturally speaking it is impossible to bring your tongue under control. Through the gift of speaking in tongues you can tame your tongue.

When you speak in tongues, you quicken your mortal bodies.

Romans 8:11. But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you.

One of the ways through which the Holy Spirit quickens our mortal bodies is through praying in tongues. When we pray in tongues our physical body actually experiences a revitalization.

Psalm 103:5. Who satisfieth thy mouth with good things; so that thy youth is renewed like the eagles.’

Your youth will be renewed like that of the eagles if you allow the Holy Spirit to satisfy your mouth with good things. When you speak in tongues you actually yield your mouth to the Holy Spirit to fill it with good utterances which leads to the renewing of your youth.

When you speak in tongues, you enter into God’s rest

Isaiah 28:11-12

·For with stammering lips and another tongue will he speak to this people.

·To whom he said, this is the rest wherewith ye may cause the weary to rest; and this is the refreshing: yet they would not hear.

Hebrews 4: 9 says

·There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.

God never intends for His people to live a struggling life. His plan is for us to walk in rest. A life of rest is one that is free from struggles. When we pray in other tongues we enter into God’s rest.

When we speak with tongues we refresh ourselves.

This is the key to spiritual refreshing. Many Christians today are suffering from spiritual fatigue, tiredness and weariness in every area of their lives. The answer to this is praying in tongues. Every time you feel dry and empty, all you need to do is to take some time out to pray in other tongues. As you do, you will be refreshed.

When you speak in tongues you induce your own personal revival

Another word for refreshing is revival. God say’s the key to revival is praying in tongues. Yet a lot of people would not hear or pay attention to this. If you need a revival in your spiritual life, all you need to do is give yourself to praying in tongues. Praying in tongues brings revival into your life.

Speaking in tongues is key to hearing the voice of God

With stammering lips and another tongue will he speak to this people. When you speak in tongues your spirit becomes open to receiving the voice of God

Isaiah 28:11

·For with stammering lips and another tongue will he speak to this people.

God says he will speak to his people through the gift of tongues.

In Acts 13:1-3 As the Prophets and teaches ministered to the lord, they began to hear God’s voice

Acts 13:1-3

· Now there were in the church that was at Antioch certain prophets and teachers; as Barnabas, and Simeon that was called Niger, and Lucius of Cyrene, and Manaen, which had been brought up with Herod the tetrarch, and Saul.

·As they ministered to the Lord, and fasted, the Holy Ghost said, Separate me Barnabas and Saul for the work whereunto I have called them

Speaking in tongues is key to finding direction

Paul and Barnabas received divine directions as they ministered to the lord concerning their ministries. Many questions about God’s calling, what His will for your life is will be answered in the place of praying in tongues

It is important to know that because your understanding is unfruitful when you speak with tongues the enemy may try to take undue advantage of you on this matter. It is good practice while you speak in tongues to focus your mind on the word or listen to a message in order to make your mind fruitful while your spirit prays.

